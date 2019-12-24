Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Football
1-min read

Greek Referees Bring Forward Strike after 'Mafia-style' Attack

Hooligans armed with firecrackers attacked the home of one of the match officials in charge of the Volos-Olympiakos Greek Super League match.

Updated:December 24, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Greek Referees Bring Forward Strike after 'Mafia-style' Attack
Greek Super League referees (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Athens: Greek Super League referees announced on Monday they were bringing forward their strike action by a week to January 4-5 in protest at the latest assault on one of their number.

Hooligans armed with firecrackers attacked the home of one of the match officials in charge of the Volos-Olympiakos scoreless draw on Sunday.

The Greek football federation strongly condemned "the new, mafia-type attack on a Super League referee".

Olympiakos protested about "bad officiating" and filed a lawsuit against the five referees, charging them with bribery.

The Piraeus club have also sent protest letters to football governing bodies UEFA and FIFA, claiming "a deliberate and surgically precise alteration of the outcome of a match in which VAR was used".

The Greek federation has suspended the five officials pending the outcome of their investigation.

"The implementation of the VAR system in the match was undoubtedly below expectations," the federation said.

The referees association had called their strike initially for January 11-12 to protest at a "lack of respect" for their job.

They complained of bullying, negative comments from club representatives which remain unpunished and lawsuits against them for their decisions on the pitch.

"The non-protection of referees and Greek football in general from comments, announcements and verbal violence made daily by club administrators, journalists and many others involved in the sport have left us no other choice but to take action," the referees said this month.

They said they will officiate the next round of matches on December 21-23 before beginning their indefinite strike.

Olympiakos are in second place in the table after 16 matches with 38 points, two behind leaders PAOK Thessaloniki.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram