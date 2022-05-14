Growing Unrest at Bayern Munich as Robert Lewandowski Turns Down Extension, Hasan Salihamidzic Under Fire

There might have been better days to do the job as sporting director of Bayern Munich. Not only is the unsolved future of Robert Lewandowski causing ongoing turmoil for the Bavarian side’s man in charge, but Hasan Salihamidzic’s mood is said to be near an all-time low.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

While the club’s national and international competitors are happily announcing noteworthy transfers for the next season, the reigning German champions seem stuck in a fatal state of uncertainty.

Media reports say the 33-year-old Lewandowski has rejected an offer to extend his 2023 expiring contract. The spearhead is said to have informed the 2020 treble winner’s leader board about his decision.

Barcelona is said to have placed an offer coming along with a three-year contract this summer and is willing to pay up to 30 to 35 million euros, Xinhua reports. Bayern only offered a one-year extension.

The Pole’s actions are said to affect the future of Salihamidzic.

Things are getting out of hand for the 45-year-old, as critics say the former striker has failed to set up a convincing transfer plan.

After the departure of German international Niklas Sule caused growing unrest among the Bavarians squad, German media is speaking of failed attempts to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Freiburg central Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund), and striker star Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

The Bayern sporting director not only needs to find a replacement for Lewandowski but has to deal with the future of Serge Gnabry.

Reports speak of several players and their agents have lost confidence in Salihamidzic.

The 2001 Champions League winner has come under fire and is in danger of losing his job, reports say.

While rumours of possible Lewandowski successors turn up in the headlines, former Moenchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl is mentioned as the one possibly replacing Salihamidzic.

Media is also talking about Patrik Schick (Leverkusen), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig), Darwin Nunez (Benfica) and Sebastian Haller (Ajax) as possible Bayern targets.

German media is flooded with news about Lewandowski being annoyed by Bayern’s reluctance aside from a visible bad mood. The Pole only spent an hour at the clubs’ national title celebrations and left early accompanied by his buddies.

Insiders speak of Lewandowski heading to new shores as he fancies a new challenge after eight years with Bayern.

Having to restructure its squad, Lewandowski has become a suitable target for Barca aside from the attacker having scored four goals in five games against the Spanish side.

Next to the contract extension of club icon Thomas Muller, Bayern only announced the signing of Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui. While chairman Oliver Kahn recently said Lewandowski won’t be allowed to leave before 2023, the strikers’ decision might change things significantly. Finding a convincing replacement and a possible transfer fee of 35 million euros could change the German record champions’ minds.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.