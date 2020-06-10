GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Austrian League 2019-20, Sturm Graz Vs RB Salzburg Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The last match for the day in the ongoing Austrian League 2019-20 will be played between Sturm Graz and RB Salzburg on Wednesday night. The Austrian League 2019-20 GRZ vs SLZ outing will take place at the Merkur Arena. The Sturm Graz Vs RB Salzburg match is scheduled to start at 12am midnight.

This will be Sturm Graz’s 25th fixture in the ongoing Austrian League. The team currently stands at 6th place in the league with 16 points. On the other hand, RB Salzburg are topping the score table with 30 points. They are currently on a five match unbeaten streak.

Salzburg has played in 24 matches in the series so far, and achieved a comfortable victory in 16 of them.

Austrian League 2019-20 Sturm Graz Vs RB Salzburg Dream11 Prediction: GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 Team

Austrian League 2019-20 Sturm Graz Vs RB Salzburg, GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 Captain: Patson Daka

Austrian League 2019-20 Sturm Graz Vs RB Salzburg, GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 Vice captain: Dominik Szoboszlai

Austrian League 2019-20 Sturm Graz Vs RB Salzburg, GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 Goalkeeper: Jorg Siebenhandl

Austrian League 2019-20 Sturm Graz Vs RB Salzburg, GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 Striker: Patson Daka, Thorsten Rocher

Austrian League 2019-20 Sturm Graz Vs RB Salzburg, GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 Defender: Emanuel Sakic, Andre Ramalho, Albert Vallci, Andreas Ulmer

Austrian League 2019-20 Sturm Graz Vs RB Salzburg, GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 Midfielder: Otar Kiteishvili, Juan Dominguez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Stefan Hierlander

Austrian League 2019-20 Sturm Graz Probable Lineup Vs RB Salzburg: Jorg Siebenhandl, Isaac Donkor, Lukas Spendlhofer, Emanuel Sakic, Vincent Trummer, Juan Dominguez, Stefan Hierlander, Kiril Despodov, Otar Kiteishvili, Ivan Ljubic, Thorsten Rocher

Austrian League 2019-20 RB Salzburg Probable Lineup Vs Sturm Graz: Cican Stankovic, Andreas Ulmer, Andre Ramalho, Jerome Onguene, Albert Vallci, Mohamed Camara, Enock Mwepu, Dominik Szoboszlai, Noah Okafor, Sekou Koita, Patson Daka