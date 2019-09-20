GST Relief for FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2020
The 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup may be exempted from service tax.
Photo for representational purpose. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Panaji: The 37th Goods and Services Council on Friday proposed that the upcoming FIFA under-17 Women's World Cup be exempted from service tax, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
"To exempt services related to FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2020, similar to existing exemption given to FIFA under-17 World Cup 2017," she said, quoting the recommendation made by the Council, following a meeting held near here.
The Women's under-17 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Odisha in November next year.
The Council also recommended allowing "registered authors" an option to pay Goods and Services Tax on royalty charged from publishers under forward charge and observe regular GST compliance.
