GWN vs PHG Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League 2020 Gwangju FC vs Pohang Steelers Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

K-League 2020 GWN vs PHG | Gwangju FC (GWN) will play host to Pohang Steelers (PHG) on Friday, June 26, in the scheduled Korean K-League 2020 match. The Korean K-League 2020 Gwangju FC vs Pohang Steelers will be played at the Gwangju World Cup Stadium, Gwangju. In the last match, Gwangju FC were handed a 1-0 defeat by Jeonbuk whereas Pohang Steelers kept a clean sheet with a 2-0 win over Gangwon. Pohang Steelers are 5th with 13 points in their kitty. The five-time Korean champions will be eyeing to produce a similar show in the upcoming away fixture to breeze into top three. Meanwhile, Gwangju FC stand on the 7th slot with 10 points. The Korean K-League 2020 Gwangju FC vs Pohang Steelers will commence at 3:30 pm.

GWN vs PHG Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Gwangju FC vs Pohang Steelers Korean K-League Dream11 Team

Korean K-League 2020 GWN vs PHG Dream 11 Captain: Pinto Jin-Hyung

Korean K-League 2020 GWN vs PHG Dream 11 Vice Captain: Stansislav Iljutcenko

Korean K-League 2020 GWN vs PHG Dream 11 Goalkeeper: Lee Jin-Hyung

Korean K-League 2020 GWN vs PHG Dream 11 Defenders: H Chang-Rae, Kwon Wan-Kyu, Park Jae-Woo, Hong Joon-Ho

Korean K-League 2020 GWN vs PHG Dream 11 Midfielders: Willyan, Aleksander Palocevic, Lee Seung-Mo

Korean K-League 2020 GWN vs PHG Dream 11 Strikers: Stansislav Iljutcenko, Song Min-Kyu, Felipe

Korean K-League 2020 Gwangju FC Probable XI vs Pohang Steelers: Lee Jin-Hyung (GK); Kim Chang-Soo, Hong Joon-Ho, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Lee Eu-Deum; Reum Yeo, Choi Jun-Hyeok, Park Jung-Soo; Kim Jung-Hwan, Felipe, Willyan.

Korean K-League 2020 Pohang Steelers Probable XI vs Gwangju FC: Kang Hyeon-Moon; Park Jae-Woo, Kim Gwang-Seok, Ha Chang-Rae, Kwon Wan-Kyu; Brandon O'Neill, Lee Seung-Mo; Manuel Palacios, Aleksander Palocevic, Song Min-Kyu; Stansislav Iljutcenko