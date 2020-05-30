GWN vs ULS Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League 2020 Gwangju FC vs Ulsan Hyundai Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Gwangju FC (GWN) will be up against Ulsan Hyundai (ULS) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the Korean K-League 2020. The kick-off time for Korean K-League 2020 Gwangju FC vs Ulsan Hyundai game is 3:30 pm on Saturday, May 30. The match will be played at the Gwangju World Cup Stadium, Gwangju.

In their last outing, Gwangju lost to Sangju Sangmu 1-0. Gwangju have lost six of their last nine matches in the league. They are yet to register a win on their home turf. GWN will aim at turning the table of fortune when they welcome ULS.

Whereas, Ulsan Hyundai continued their unbeaten streak in the tournament with a 1-1 against Busan in their last game. Ulsan will eye to continue their winning run.

GWN vs ULS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Gwangju FC, on the points table, are placed at the last spot with zero points. Ulsan Hyundai, on the other hand, are 2nd with a total of seven points of three matches.

Felipe Silva and Junior Negao are the players to watch out for in today;s fixture.

Gwangju FC vs Ulsan Hyundai Korean K-League 2020 Dream11 Team Prediction

Korean K-League 2020 GWN vs ULS Dream11 team Prediction, Gwangju FC vs Ulsan Hyundai Captain: Pinto Junior

Korean K-League 2020 GWN vs ULS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Gwangju FC vs Ulsan Hyundai Vice Captain: Y Bit-Gram

Korean K-League 2020 GWN vs ULS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Gwangju FC vs Ulsan Hyundai Goalkeeper: Y Pyeong-Guk

Korean K-League 2020 GWN vs ULS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Gwangju FC vs Ulsan Hyundai Defenders: K Tae-Hwan, D Bulthuis, J Dong Ho, K Kee-Hee

Korean K-League 2020 GWN vs ULS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Gwangju FC vs Ulsan Hyundai Midfielders: R Yeo, D Hyeon-Seok, Y Bit-Gram

Korean K-League 2020 GWN vs ULS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Gwangju FC vs Ulsan Hyundai Strikers: F Silva, F Pinto-Junior, K In-Seong

Korean K-League 2020 Gwangju FC Probable XI vs Ulsan Hyundai: Yoon Pyung-Gook (GK); Kim Chang-Soo, Lee Han-Do, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Lee Eu-Deum; Reum Yeo, Choi Jun-Hyeok, Park Jung-Soo; Doo Hyeon-Seok, Felipe, M Urena

Korean K-League 2020 Ulsan Hyundai Probable XI vs Gwangju FC: Cho Hyun-Woo (GK); Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Kee-Hee, Dave Bulthuis, Jeong Dong-Ho; Won Doo-Jae, Yoon Bit-Gram; Lee Chung-Yomg, Lee Sang-Heon, Kim In-Seong; Junior Negrao