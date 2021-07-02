Happy Birthday Alex Morgan: Here’s All You Need to Know About the Two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Winner

Alexandra Morgan Carrasco, better known as Alex Morgan is an accomplished American footballer, Olympics Gold Medal winner (2012) and a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup (2015, 2019) winner with the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT). Few of her individual honours include the ESPY Award for Best Female Athlete in 2019, and CONCACAF Player of the Year awards in 2013, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Born on this day in 1989, Morgan was a multisport athlete growing up, however, she didn’t begin club soccer until she was 14 years old. She was enrolled at Diamond Bar High School, where she was a three-time all-league pick and was named an NSCAA All-American. After high school, Morgan went to the University of California at Berkeley, where she continued her successful stint with the Golden Bears in the NCAA Tournament. Her first international big moment came when she helped the US clinch the championship of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2008. Morgan scored the winning goal in the final against North Korea, her spectacular goal was named the Goal of the Tournament and second-best Goal of the Year by FIFA.

The following year Morgan became the youngest member of the USWNT team, where she presently plays as a forward. She was also the first overall pick in the 2011 Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) draft by the Western New York Flash. The same year she was named in the USWNT’s 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup team. She was once again the youngest (22 then) in the team and the American striker scored her first World Cup goal in the semi-final against France and scored again in the summit clash against Japan. The United States lost to Japan in a shootout.

Back in the country, Morgan joined the Seattle Sounders Women of the United Soccer Leagues W-League. She was in the company of USWNt stars like Hope Solo, Sydney Leroux and Megan Rapinoe among others. She later moved to Portland Thorns FC and then Orlando Pride.

In 2012, Morgan was named in the USWNT for the Summer Olympic Games in London. She scored the game-winning goal against Canada in the semi-final game and went to bag her first Olympic medal, a gold, with the American team. The team beat Japan, 2-1 in the finals. The same year she also achieved the feat of scoring 28 goals and collecting 21 assists, thus becoming the youngest US player to score 20 goals in a year. That same year she was named US Soccer Female Athlete of the Year.

In 2015, Morgan was not at her best during the FIFA World Cup, but the star striker returned to the starting line-up by the close of group play and went on to help the United Stated claim their first World Cup title since 1999. Four years later, as the co-captain of the USWNT that went on to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup. It was their fourth overall World Cup title. She also earned the tournament’s Silver Boot Award with six goals and three assists.

Morgan married her college-time sweetheart, Servando Carrasco, in December 2014. Carrasco is also a soccer player who plays for ‘Orlando City SC’. The couple had a daughter last year.

