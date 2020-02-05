Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: From NBA Header to Overhead Kick, Five of CR7's Best Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored some outragious goals over his illustrious career. Her are some of the best ones.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: From NBA Header to Overhead Kick, Five of CR7's Best Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 today and shows absolutely no sign of fatigue or even his age. Currently playing for Juventus, Ronaldo is breaking records every day with his play.

On his birthday, let's look at some of his most spectacular goals.

NBA HEADER

Ronaldo has been exceptional for his new club Juventus. Last year in December during the Serie A clash, CR7 stretched his neck muscles and remained suspended in the air for several moments. Many compared the goal to an NBA basket, for him being in the air for so long.

Here is the exact moment.

https://twitter.com/Cristiano/status/1207439538689323008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1207439538689323008&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fedition.cnn.com%2F2019%2F12%2F19%2Ffootball%2Fcristiano-ronaldo-header-juventus-sampdoria-serie-a%2Findex.html

BACKHEEL AGAINST RAYO VALLECANO

During his successful stint with the Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored a spectacular goal by flicking a ball inside without even looking at the net.

HEADER VS MAN UNITED

Ronaldo scored a handsome goal against his old club(Manchester United) in 2013. Angel di Maria whips a cross in from the left hand side and CR7 manages to soar high in the sky and make contact with the ball. Not only he manages to jump high and accurate but he also manages to direct his header in the goal.

PORTSMOUTH FREE KICK

Playing for Manchester United at its home ground Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo presented a specimen of copybook knuckleball while taking a free kick against Portsmouth in 2008.

OVERHEAD KICK VS JUVENTUS

Starting debates on his rightful ownership on the GOAT tag, Ronaldo's overhead kick is a football masterpiece. It is interesting as the goal was scored against his current club Juventus in 2018.

Nobody would have thought a goal was possible from that cross, but Ronaldo went on to do that and gifted Real Madrid a win in its Champions League fixture.



