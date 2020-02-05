Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: From NBA Header to Overhead Kick, Five of CR7's Best Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored some outragious goals over his illustrious career. Her are some of the best ones.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 today and shows absolutely no sign of fatigue or even his age. Currently playing for Juventus, Ronaldo is breaking records every day with his play.
On his birthday, let's look at some of his most spectacular goals.
NBA HEADER
Ronaldo has been exceptional for his new club Juventus. Last year in December during the Serie A clash, CR7 stretched his neck muscles and remained suspended in the air for several moments. Many compared the goal to an NBA basket, for him being in the air for so long.
Here is the exact moment.
https://twitter.com/Cristiano/status/1207439538689323008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1207439538689323008&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fedition.cnn.com%2F2019%2F12%2F19%2Ffootball%2Fcristiano-ronaldo-header-juventus-sampdoria-serie-a%2Findex.html
Ronaldo: "I scored over 700 goals in my career, but as a header, (the one against Sampdoria) was one of the best, perhaps the most beautiful...." pic.twitter.com/QNL6fDOZj1— Juventus News - Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) December 30, 2019
BACKHEEL AGAINST RAYO VALLECANO
During his successful stint with the Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored a spectacular goal by flicking a ball inside without even looking at the net.
9. His backheel against Rayo Vallecano. We played terrible football that day and Ronaldo saved the day with a Golazo pic.twitter.com/0wGHPReYCU— Lakers SZN / Retired football fan (@MadridistaHaven) May 7, 2018
HEADER VS MAN UNITED
Ronaldo scored a handsome goal against his old club(Manchester United) in 2013. Angel di Maria whips a cross in from the left hand side and CR7 manages to soar high in the sky and make contact with the ball. Not only he manages to jump high and accurate but he also manages to direct his header in the goal.
PORTSMOUTH FREE KICK
Playing for Manchester United at its home ground Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo presented a specimen of copybook knuckleball while taking a free kick against Portsmouth in 2008.
OVERHEAD KICK VS JUVENTUS
Starting debates on his rightful ownership on the GOAT tag, Ronaldo's overhead kick is a football masterpiece. It is interesting as the goal was scored against his current club Juventus in 2018.
Nobody would have thought a goal was possible from that cross, but Ronaldo went on to do that and gifted Real Madrid a win in its Champions League fixture.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Attend Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
- 'Mere Dilli Mein': AAP Has Combined Gully Boy, Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Elections in New Video
- Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny
- Mahim Dargah Becomes 'First' Indian Place of Worship to Install Preamble Inside Premises
- Jeff Bezos Paid Nearly Rs 12 Lakh in Parking Tickets in 3 Years While Building Dream Mansion