1-min read

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Iconic Looks and Hairstyles CR7 Sported Over Years

Cristiano Ronaldo, who celebrates his 35th birthday, is known for hairstyles and looks that instantly become iconic.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Iconic Looks and Hairstyles CR7 Sported Over Years
Cristiano Ronaldo's hairstyles (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 35th birthday on February 5. The ace footballer, who is often considered to be one of the premier players around the world, is not only known for his moves on the field but is known for his debatable hairstyles as well.

Back in the beginning of the year, when the Portuguese superstar won Best Men's Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards at a ceremony in Dubai, he decided to sport one of his most controversial, his most questionable looks yet -- the top knot.

But that is not the only time CR7 has sported different hairstyles. On his birthday, here's looking at five of his most well-known hairstyles.

MESSY BANGS WITH HIGHLIGHTS

Back when Ronaldo first hit the European football scene for Manchester United, he sported messy, long hair. A youngster back then, his hairstyle involved coloured highlights with a messy look, and though not classy, it still turned a few heads.

(Image: Reuters)

FROSTY UPDO

Often used by a young Ronaldo, this style saw him leaving the sides and top longer and getting a close shave above the ears and back, He kept his sideburns long to complete the look along with highlighting the curls on top.

(Image: Reuters)

WAVY TOP

Ronaldo sported the look several times while with Real Madrid. The footballer, who has naturally curled hair, saw the sides cut short while the top length of his hair was left long and then styled back.

(Image: Reuters)

GENTLEMAN LOOK

Cristiano Ronaldo looks dapper in suits and the way he completes it is by slightly sweeping his hair to one side on the top to look like a perfect gentleman.

(Image: Reuters)

RAZOR CUT LINES

FIFA World Cup 2014 saw the Portuguese football star detail his familiar spiked hair with razor-cut lines. His look saw zigzagged lines along the sides of his head.

(Image: Reuters)

whatsapp

