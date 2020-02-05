Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Story Behind CR7's Success, His Family

Portuguese football sensation, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his birthday on February 5. Ronaldo a.k.a. CR7, who turns 35, is touted as one of the best football players in the history of the sport.

The footballing superstar has won a host of trophies during his career including five Ballon d'Or awards. Apart from his prodigious goal scoring proficiencies, the icon is known for his dynamic personality majorly, his numerous trysts with his hairstyle. The striker has always put efforts to spend quality time with his family despite his hectic work commitments. He often shares adorable fam-jam pictures on social media platforms.

On his birthday, here's looking at some of the most adorable pictures of CR7 along with his clan.

THROUGH THICK AND THIN

On better-half Georgina's birthday, Ronaldo penned ,"Congratulations my love! I wish you a very nice day! You are a great woman and an excellent mother for our children. I love you so much honey."

MADE WITH LOVE

Christmas wishes from ours to yours. This family sure has the splendor genes as they all look gorgeous clad in Santa caps.

FAMILY MATTERS

The family that stands together stays together.

The caption reads, "Honored to receive one more time @globesoccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family!"

CALL IT A CLAN

Lounge and how! We see lil Alana, twins Eva and Mateo, Cristiano Jr. and of course the attractive pair.

LET'S MEAL TOGETHER

A scenic frame indeed! Ronaldo captions this perfect fam-jam snap as,"How great it is to arrive at home after a day of hard work and be with my lovely family."

