Happy Birthday David Beckham: 5 Best Goals of the Decorated English Footballer

David Beckham celebrates his birthday on May 2 as the icon turns 45. Beckham was the first English football player to win league titles in four countries including England, Spain, France and the US.

In his career spanning two decades, the star player was associated with some of the most successful clubs in the world Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and ended his career at LA Galaxy in MLS. He also captained the England team for six years.

Beckham's professional club career started with Manchester United club. He made his debut with the club in 1992 when he was just 17. With the club, he won the Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice and the UEFA Champions League in 1999.

His illustrious care has seen a number of recognitions including runner-up in the Ballon d'Or in 1999, twice runner-up for FIFA World Player of the Year and he was named by Pele in 2004 in the FIFA 100 list of the world's greatest living players.

Beckham took retirement from the sports in 2013 but his achievements on-field continue to be an inspiration for athletes around the world.

On David Beckham's birthday today, here's a look at 5 of his top goals:

Halfway line goal against Wimbledon in 1996

David Beckham made his presence known in the world of football with a goal against Wimbledon in the English Premier League. The halfway line goal is often considered to be one of the best in the history of the game.

England versus Greece in 2001 World Cup Qualifiers

One of Beckham’s more memorable goals was at Old Trafford. With England and Greece locked at 2-2, Beckham broke the tie with a free-kick from 30 yards out and sent England to the 2002 World Cup.

Manchester United versus West Ham from Premier League 2001/2002

David Beckham managed to dink one over the goalie and into the net in what seemed like an effortless placement and footwork. Surely, one of his best goals!

Real Madrid versus Malaga in 2003 La Liga

During his first year at Real Madrid Galactico, Beckham curled a free kick into the bottom left corner of the net while the Malaga goalkeeper could only watch.

Manchester United versus Spurs in Premier League 1996/1997

The match between Manchester United and Spurs saw Beckham score a beautiful goal from outside the box.

These are just a few memorable goals that Beckham has treated fans with, in his illustrious career.