Happy Birthday David Beckham: 5 Quotes by Posh and Becks on Marriage and Family

David Beckham is one of the most famous footballers in the history, as much for his game as his looks. The decorated former England men's football team captain turns 45 today. As soon as the clock struck 12, greetings started pouring in from all around the world for the iconic footballer.

David is married to ex-Spice Girls' Victoria Beckham. The two exchanged rings just four months after welcoming their first child Brooklyn. One of the most sought after celebrity couples in the world, David and Victoria Beckham are blessed with four adorable children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

With 21 years into marriage, the couple is still going strong as ever.

On the birthday of the Manchester United legend, let's have a look at the some of quotes by David and Victoria.

1. Victoria on Partnership

"He likes things done a certain way, which is great because I leave a mess everywhere I go. That's why we are good partners. I leave a mess and he tidies it up," Posh told the People.

2. 'Becks the Dotting husband'

In the Glamour awards acceptance speech, Victoria praised David for being an incredible father and supportive husband. "Running a business, my work with UNAIDS and most importantly, being a mum, wouldn't be possible without David...Not only is he the most incredible father, but he's supportive and someone who loves and inspires me every single day," she said.

3. David on marriage and his family

During an interview with Desert Island Discs, Becks spoke about how marriage is difficult at times and what is the best thing about his married life. "Of course, you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it...We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children. 'Do you go through tough times?' Of course. That's part of relationships. It's part of marriages. It's part of having children. It's part of having responsibilities."

4. Beckham the proud husband

On Victoria's 42nd birthday, the football superstar penned a heartfelt note for his wife. "Happy birthday to this beautiful passionate woman..... Have the most amazing day and let us spoil you because you deserve to be spoilt by your husband and our gorgeous children... In 42 years you have been able to achieve so much and it feels you are only just starting…"

5. Victoria on role play

Posh had penned a letter to her 18-year-old self for Vogue (https://www.vogue.co.uk/article/victoria-beckham-vogue-interview). One of the experts from her letter read, "In marriage: have patience. Bite your tongue. Be supportive. And preserve a bit of mystique...Never let yourself go completely (at least brush your hair, clean your teeth, have a bit of a brow going on because you will always want him to look at you and feel attracted)."