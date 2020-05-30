Happy Birthday Steven Gerrard! Liverpool Legend's Top Five Goals

Steven Gerrard, who is celebrating his 40th birthday, is regarded as one of the best midfielders to have played in the 2000s. He is also one of the very few players to have stayed with the same club throughout their prime and nearly their whole career. Gerrard was discovered by English football club Liverpool at a very young age. He inadvertently joined the Merseyside club at the age of 17 with a professional contract.

Having shown his mettle soon enough, he was given the responsibility of captain after only five years. He was only 23 then. It was under his leadership that Liverpool lifted its first Champions League trophy in 21 years by defeating Italian giants AC Milan in Istanbul.

After scoring 186 goals, the fifth-highest number of goals in Liverpool history, Gerrard left the club after the 2014-15 season. Upon playing for the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Major League Soccer (MLS) for two years, he retired from club football and is now manager of Scottish club Rangers.

ALSO READ | From 'Dust' to Glory, Liverpool's 'Miracle' of Istanbul

Liverpool vs AC Milan (Champions League final 2005)

One of the most highly exciting matches in the history of club football, the English side won the trophy after trailing by three goals until the dying minutes of the match.

The second half saw three goals being netted in six minutes and one of those goals was given by Gerrard.

Liverpool vs Olympiacos (Champions League knock out stage 2005)

In the Champions League in the 2004-05 season, Liverpool would have been knocked out of the tournament if not for the midfielder’s wonderful strike.

Liverpool vs West Ham (FA Club final 2006)

Another scenario when the English club had to level up from the 0-2 score against them. It was Steven’s magic goal that remains etched as one of the most skillful of goals executed at the correct timing.

Liverpool vs Everton (Premier League 2001)

Gerrard had just started his career in the A-team of Liverpool when he got to rise above others with an excellent goal in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United (Premier League 2006-07)

Gerrard pulled off a memorable free-kick in this English league match. The ball hit the nets even when it was hit from 40 yards away.