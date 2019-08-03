Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Some Lesser-known Facts about Captain Fantastic

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri, who turns 35 today, isn't called 'Captain Fantastic' for anything. Chhetri who captains both the Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC and the Indian national team, has proven his worth on the field time and again. On January 6, 2019, Chhetri created history by becoming the second-highest international goal-scorer among active players with 67 goals from 105 matches, beating the likes of Argentina's Lionel Messi for the title. He also holds the record for the most-capped player and all-time top goal-scorer for the Indian national team.

As Sunil Chhetri celebrates turns a year older, here is a look at some interesting facts about Captain Fantastic.

Born to Kharga and Sushila Chettri in Secunderabad on August 3, 1984, Sunil had to change cities as a kid because of his Army officer dad's postings. He considers New Delhi as his hometown, though.

He studied at Bahai School in Gangtok, Bethany's in Darjeeling, Loyola School in Kolkata, and Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi.

Chhetri gave up studies when he was in Class 12 after getting a chance to represent India at the Asian School Championships in Malaysia in October 2001.

His arrived on the scene in 2002, when he joined Mohun Bagan for three seasons.

He has played for ten different clubs so far with the first being Delhi-based City Club, which he joined as a 17-year-old. He has also represented Delhi in the Santosh Trophy.

Chhetri scored his first senior international goal during a tour of Pakistan in 2005.

During the 2009-10 season, he became the only third Indian after Mohammed Salem and Bhaichung Bhutia to play professionally for a foreign club after joining USA's MLS outfit Kansas City Wizards.

In 2011, he was adjudged AIFF Player of the Year, becoming only the third player to win the award twice after Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan.

Chhetri is a Playstation and FIFA addict. He is also an FC Barcelona fan and likes Bollywood movies; his favourite actress being Konkana Sen.

He's also friends with Bollywood A-listers like Ranbir Kapoor. "We mostly talk about football," a national daily quoted him as saying earlier this year.

He also likes driving fancy cars. "If it weren't for my father, I would've had 10 to 12 sports cars by now," he told the newspaper.

