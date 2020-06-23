Happy Birthday Zinedine Zidane: 10 Quotes on the Midfield Maestro by Peers and Managers

The name Zinedine Zidane evokes memories of a sublime footballer who was known for his silken touch. The French midfielder celebrates his 48th birthday on June 23, 2020. The man who helped France win the FIFA World Cup at its own soil in 1998 donned the hat of a manager after his scintillating career as a footballer came to an end.

Zizou, as Zidane is popularly known, is one of the most successful managers in club football right now. He has won a La Liga title and three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, a feat that was unthinkable in the modern era.

Here are 10 quotes on the genius that is Zinedine Zidane:



Give me 10 pieces of wood and Zinedine Zidane and I'll win the Champions League. - Sir Alex Ferguson

In France, everybody realized that God exists, and that he is back in the French international team. God is back, there is little left to say. - Thierry Henry

To train with Zidane for three years was a dream. For me, he is the greatest player of all time. - David Beckham

He dominates the ball, he is a walking spectacle and he plays as if he had silk gloves on each foot. He makes it worthwhile going to the stadium - he's one of the best I have ever seen. - Alfredo di Stefano

Zidane is the master. Over the past 10 years there's been no-one like him, he has been the best player in the world. - Pele

I would give up five players to have Zidane in my squad. - Cesare Maldini

Zidane is one of the best footballers of all time, one of my idols. He had such elegance and grace, a wonderful touch and superb vision. - Ronaldinho

He has equal precision and power in both feet. I have never seen anyone else like it except Andreas Brehme. - Franz Beckenbauer

To see Zidane in action was to witness poetry in motion. The skills, the vision, the goals…he was a sublime performer. - Paul Scholes

Technically, I think he is the king of what's fundamental in the game - control and passing. I don't think anyone can match him when it comes to controlling or receiving the ball. - Michel Platini

Two additional quotes as honourary mentions:



He played like a 'general' in midfield. He has technique, tricks, passing and also has an ability to score some of the best goals. - Marco van Basten

Once or twice in your career, you need that meeting of talent with delivery. That makes, then, the recognition that yes, this guy is exceptional. That is then the marriage of art with mental strength, and Zidane delivered in '98 in the final. - Arsene Wenger