Harry Kane Marries Childhood Sweetheart Katie Goodland

Harry Kane tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Katie Goodland in a secret ceremony on Friday.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Harry Kane Marries Childhood Sweetheart Katie Goodland
Harry Kane married his childhood sweetheart Katie Goodland (Photo Credit: Harry Kane Twitter)
English football captain Harry Kane has married his childhood sweetheart Katie Goodland in a secret ceremony. The romance, which goes all the back to their high school started the next chapter ended with Kane proposing to Goodland while they were on a holiday in the Bahamas in 2017. The couple are already parents to two girls Ivy, and Vivienne.

Harry Kane posted two adorable images on Twitter and wrote, "Finally got to marry my Best Friend! I love you Katie Goodland."

Kane, in one photo can be seen looking dapper in a white tux, replete with a carnation and black bow-tie, lifting his wife in his arms on a jetty, who looked radiant in a fitted sweetheart neckline dress.

The location of the ceremony was kept secret by the couple.

The other photo, showed Kane kissing his wife on the forehead as she places her hand on his tuxedo, showing off the new ring.

Notably, Kane proposed to Kate in July 2017, just a few months after they had Ivy Jane. The couple welcomed their youngest, Vivienne Jane in August last year.

According to a report in the Mirror, Kane has previously credited Katie for being the one keeping him grounded saying, "She brings me back down to earth."

