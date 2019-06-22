Harry Kane Marries Childhood Sweetheart Katie Goodland
Harry Kane tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Katie Goodland in a secret ceremony on Friday.
Harry Kane married his childhood sweetheart Katie Goodland (Photo Credit: Harry Kane Twitter)
English football captain Harry Kane has married his childhood sweetheart Katie Goodland in a secret ceremony. The romance, which goes all the back to their high school started the next chapter ended with Kane proposing to Goodland while they were on a holiday in the Bahamas in 2017. The couple are already parents to two girls Ivy, and Vivienne.
Harry Kane posted two adorable images on Twitter and wrote, "Finally got to marry my Best Friend! I love you Katie Goodland."
Finally got to marry my Best Friend! I love you @KateGoodlandx ???? pic.twitter.com/WObPHeWBzR
— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 21, 2019
Kane, in one photo can be seen looking dapper in a white tux, replete with a carnation and black bow-tie, lifting his wife in his arms on a jetty, who looked radiant in a fitted sweetheart neckline dress.
The location of the ceremony was kept secret by the couple.
The other photo, showed Kane kissing his wife on the forehead as she places her hand on his tuxedo, showing off the new ring.
Notably, Kane proposed to Kate in July 2017, just a few months after they had Ivy Jane. The couple welcomed their youngest, Vivienne Jane in August last year.
According to a report in the Mirror, Kane has previously credited Katie for being the one keeping him grounded saying, "She brings me back down to earth."
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Film Opens Big, Earns Rs 20.21 Crore
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
- Happy Birthday Vijay: While You Await Thalapathy 63, Here are 5 Hit Films of the Actor
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s