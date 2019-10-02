Harry Kane Must Consider Leaving Tottenham Hotspur to Win Trophies: Rio Ferdinand

England captain Harry Kane should consider leaving Tottenham Hotspur to boost his chances of winning major trophies in his career, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said.

Kane has established himself as one of most lethal strikers in the world, with 130 goals in 185 Premier League appearances for Spurs, but has failed to lift a major trophy during his time at the north London club.

Spurs are 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool after seven matches and the situation took a turn for the worse on Tuesday as Mauricio Pochettino's side suffered an embarrassing 7-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

"It leads me to look at Harry Kane. What are you in the game for? Are you in the game to be a one club man or to win trophies?" Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"And then you ask yourself the next question, 'Do Spurs look like a team capable of winning trophies?' I don't think so, no. I think they were a better team probably a couple of years ago."

Ferdinand faced similar questions early on in his own career and he chose to leave Leeds United for Manchester United in 2002.

His decision paid dividends as he went on to win six Premier League titles and the Champions League at Old Trafford.

"I had the opportunity to go. I made a very quick decision to go and win trophies," Ferdinand added.

"Harry Kane is probably thinking about it and having those questions. They need answering soon. He's 26 and you only have a small window of opportunity, they come and go very quickly."

