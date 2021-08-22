CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#KalyanSingh
Home » News » Football » Harry Kane on Bench for Tottenham vs Wolves Amid Talk of Manchester City Move
1-MIN READ

Harry Kane on Bench for Tottenham vs Wolves Amid Talk of Manchester City Move

It is rumoured that Harry Kane may move to Manchester City. (AP Photo)

It is rumoured that Harry Kane may move to Manchester City. (AP Photo)

Harry Kane was named among Tottenham's substitutes for Sunday's Premier League match at Wolves after the Manchester City transfer target missed the first two games of the season.

Harry Kane was named among Tottenham’s substitutes for Sunday’s Premier League match at Wolves after the Manchester City transfer target missed the first two games of the season. Kane was in the Tottenham squad for the first time this term after his late return to pre-season training. The England captain, unhappy at his club’s 13-year trophy drought, hopes to force a move to Premier League champions City before the August 31 transfer deadline.

Kane said he has “never refused to train", but the 28-year-old believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to leave this summer.

However, City are so far unwilling to meet Levy’s £150 million ($204 million) asking price for last season’s Premier League top scorer.

Kane was left out of Tottenham’s squad when they beat City in their Premier League opener last weekend and also missed Thursday’s Europa Conference League defeat at Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.

RELATED NEWS

“Harry is in the squad. The team is the same because we did a good job last weekend. The boys are ready," Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo said before kick-off at Molineux.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 22, 2021, 20:01 IST