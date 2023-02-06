Harry Kane struck a record-breaking 267th goal for Tottenham Hotspur, giving them a deserved victory over Manchester City team in the Premier League on Sunday, despite being reduced to 10 men in the dying minutes of the match..

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game in the first half when Tottenham pounced on a mix-up at the back to finish past Ederson. Kane scored in the 15th minute and set a record for the Spurs.

“He (Greaves) is a complete hero, one of the best strikers to play the game, so to be in that conversation is special,” Kane said after the game.

“And to overtake him is a huge moment for me," he added.

He also took to social media to post a cheeky message:

One season wonder 😉

Kane also became the third player, after Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, to score 200 Premier League goals.

The strike in the 15th minute was the best moment for Tottenham in a match in which City dominated and enjoyed 64% per cent possession.

In comparison, the Spurs had nine shots off-target and three on-target. They were pulled up for 18 fouls as compared to 14 transgressions committed by Man City.

Despite dominating possession, City by their own stratospheric standards were in a minor shambles as they slumped to their fourth defeat of the season in top flight English football league in 21 matches. They now have 45 points as they trail leaders ARsenal by five points. The Gunners have 50 points from 20 games.

The Spurs, who had 34 per cent possession, have 39 points from 22 matches. Manchester City had 10 shots off-target and five of them on target

On the field, Riyad Mahrez came closest to an equaliser just before half-time with a volley that smacked off the woodwork.

“Harry Kane, in his DNA, he has football," said Tottenham assistant coach Cristian Stellini, who was filling in for Antonio Conte.

“He understands football in every moment. He can play in any position. He is a GOAT (greatest of all time) in this league, in this sport. He is a great example," he added.

Spurs were reduced to 10 men in the dying minutes when Cristian Romero was sent off but the home side survived.

