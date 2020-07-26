Harry Kane Set for 'Break With Family and Some Golf' After Tottenham Finish 6th in Premier League

Harry Kane took to Twitter to thank his and Tottenham Hotspur fans for the support throughout the season, while admitting that the team could not achieve their goal.

Kane scored on the final day of the Premier League 2019-20 season but Crystal Palace's Jeffery Schlupp equalised in the second half to hold them to a 1-1 draw.

Spurs failed to make it to the Champions League spot and will be playing in Europa League next season.

Harry Kane said he was now looking at spending time with his family and play some golf.

"Thanks for the support this season. Not achieved what we wanted to and know we can be better. Time for a break with the family and some golf," he tweeted.

Thanks for the support this season. Not achieved what we wanted to and know we can be better. Time for a break with the family and some golf. pic.twitter.com/z9ijToLJxk — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 26, 2020

Kane finished sixth in the list of top goalscorers of the season with 18 goals to his name.

He was defeated by Leicester City's Jamie Vardy who wins the top goalscorer award with 23 goals while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished second with 22 strikes.

ALSO READ | Look at The Overall Picture: Jose Mourinho Accepts Tottenham Hotspur's Top-4 Push Came Too Late

Southampton's Danny Ings beat Raheem Sterling to finish third with 22 goals. Sterling managed to find the back of the net 20 times.

Champions Liverpool's Mohamed Salah finished fifth in the list with 19 goals.

Sadio Mane stood sixth alongside Kane with 18 goals while the top 10 was completed by Wolves' Raul Jimenez (17 goals), Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford (17 goals each).

On the other hand, in a thrilling end to the season, Manchester United and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League on the final day while Leicester City slipped up.