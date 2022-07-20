Harry Maguire Booed by Fans during Manchester United's Pre-season Friendly vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United might have secured a convincing victory against Crystal Palace in the pre-season friendly on Tuesday but for defender Harry Maguire the match turned out to be a dreadful one. Fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground jeered Maguire during his stay on the pitch. Maguire was being booed with every touch during the match against Crystal Palace. The English centre-back was also taunted by large section of the Manchester United supporters ahead of the game against their Premier League rivals.

In the game against Crystal Palace, the defender remained on the pitch till 66th minute. Apart from the on-field performances, Maguire was previously criticised for his leadership qualities also. Manchester United’s newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag recently talked about Maguire’s captaincy and provided a major update.

“Harry is really impressive and I expect a lot from him. I always see the captaincy as an issue that I dictate. The team building for me is an important point and I always talk about a group of leaders. The captain is a really important one and I’m happy with him,” Ten Hag said as per SPORTBIBLE.

Maguire’s captaincy in the upcoming season has been a highly contentious issue with many fans and former footballers demanding that the 29-year-old defender to be removed from the captain’s role. Though Ten Hag seems to be fine with Maguire being captain. He recently announced that Maguire will handle the captaincy duties in the upcoming season.

“Harry Maguire is the captain. He’s an established captain, he’s achieved a lot of success, so I don’t doubt this issue,” Ten Hag said as per Mirror.

Maguire was part of Manchester United defence last season but did not perform well in the Premier League. He played 30 matches for the Red Devils in the 2021-22 season. Overall, the teamconceded 57 goals. Notably, relegated side Burnley conceded 53 goals.

Manchester United finished last season’s Premier League campaign at sixth spot with 58 points in their kitty.

Coming back to the match against Crystal Palace, Ten Hag’s men opened the scoring as French striker Anthony Martial bagged the first goal of the match in the 18th minute. Half an hour later, Marcus Rashford found the back of the net to double the lead. Jadon Sancho netted the third goal for his side in the second half. Eventually, the Red Devils managed to clinch a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

