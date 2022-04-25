Harry Maguire Receives Death Threat, Told to Leave Manchester United

The last five days have been quite disturbing for Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire. It all started with Manchester United’s humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in English Premier League on April 20. Maguire, who has been facing heat from the fans for the past few months, has now been threatened by an unknown person and was given a deadline of 72 hours to leave the club.

Now in a fresh development, it is being understood that Maguire is currently staying with a teammate and his family members are at a safe place.

As per a report published by The Sun, Maguire received a deadline of 72 hours to leave the club and additionally it was also claimed that three bombs were planted at his home. The threat mail was sent to Maguire’s agent and it also mentioned that if the England defender does not follow the instructions then the devices would be detonated.

“This was taken very seriously. Harry and his teammates regularly receive death threats on social media but this was different,” a source had said according to The Sun.

“Harry doesn’t want to live like this but at the moment he’s got no choice. He won’t have his family threatened,” the source further added.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old Manchester United skipper was at the Carrington Road training ground when he had received the message. Armed cops were quick enough to react as they searched Maguire’s mansion.

On April 23, Harry Maguire did not play in the match against Arsenal. The Red Devils exhibited a shambolic display to concede a 3-1 defeat against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United are currently in the sixth spot in the English Premier League standings with 54 points under their belt. After playing 34 matches, they have won 15 games. In their next Premier League match, Manchester United will face London giants Chelsea on April 29 at the Old Trafford.

The English defender has been a part of Manchester United since the 2019 season. On August 5, Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender after he was roped in by the Red Devils from Leicester City. Previously, Maguire had played for clubs like Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield United.

