Harry Maguire Rejected Offer to Join Barcelona as Part of a Swap Deal: Report

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire didn’t have the best of season during the 2021-22 campaign that saw him club finishing sixth in the Premier League standings and failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Rumours were rife that the club is looking to offload the English defender following a series of poor displays. Now, it’s being said that Maguire himself wants to stay at Old Trafford and he reportedly rejected the opportunity to play sigh with Spanish giants FC Barcelona for the upcoming season.

A report in The Mirror claims that Maguire’s name was proposed as a part of a potential swap deal exchanging midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

“Some players, especially with some of the criticism flying around, would have been desperate to go if Barcelona came calling. But Harry is unmoved and wants to have a successful season with United. When it comes to mental strength, Harry has it in spades. As usual, he will get down to doing what he does best,” a source close to Maguire told The Mirror.

A close friend also told the same publication that Maguire has been made a scapegoat for Man United’s shambolic display last season. He claimed there are some other “so-called big” footballers at the club who had far worse matches than the former Leicester City defender.

The 29-year-old Maguire regularly featured in the Man United’s defence last season but could not produce anything significant. He donned the club jersey in 30 matches and conceded 57 goals.

Notably, relegated side Burnley conceded 53 goals.

Maguire’s captaincy in the upcoming season was another highly debatable topic. Newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag recently though confirmed that Maguire will continue to care of the captaincy duties in the upcoming season as well.

Maguire may have earned his coach’s approval but he has not been successful yet in pacifying the vast number of United supporters.

In the recent club friendly fixture against Crystal Palace, he was jeered by the fans present at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ten Hag’s boys have so far played four matches in the ongoing pre-season campaign and Maguire has been a part of the team in three of them. He did not take part in their opening pre-season match against Liverpool.

Man United will kick off their Premier League journey against Brighton and Hove Albion on August 7.

