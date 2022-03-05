Harry Maguire’s Place in Manchester United's Starting XI Sparks Further Unrest at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has been at the centre of English media this season for all the wrong reasons.

Earlier, there were rumours about the rift in Manchester United’s dressing room due to a feud between Maguire and their talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo. And, now in a new development, it has been learned that some members of the Red Devils’ squad are not impressed by Maguire’s recent performance.

According to a report published in the Times, a few players have privately also questioned his continued selection in United’s starting XI by interim coach Ralf Rangnick despite his dismal performance on the field of late.

The England centre-back was rested during United’s goalless draw against Watford last weekend and it is yet to be seen whether he will be reinstated in the Red Devils’ squad for their Sunday’s derby at the Etihad stadium. In Maguire’s absence, Rangnick partnered Raphael Varane with Victor Lindelof in central defence.

Maguire is yet to react to these reports. Meanwhile, Rangnick has also openly come in support of the English international amid his criticism. However, the German manager also acknowledged that Maguire has had some weak moments on the field this season.

United’s desire to sign a new centre-back this season is also not helping the 28-year-old’s case as Maguire could be forced to fight for his place in the playing XI next season if the Manchester giants managed to sign an able player for the said position.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, United are targeting Antonio Rudiger, given that the German international did not sign a new contract with Chelsea. Barcelona’s Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Maguire is also the most expensive centre-back in world football at the moment. He joined Man United in 2019 from Leicester following an £80million move.

There is also uncertainty over Eric Bailly and Phil Jones’ future at the club as United are planning to strengthen their central defence by signing several world-class players during the summer transfer window.

