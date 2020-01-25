Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
1-min read

Harry Potter and the Magic of the FA Cup for Bournemouth and Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe will hope that a cast member of the famous Harry Potter films can conjure up some FA Cup magic for Bournemouth and help in their Premier League relegation fight.

News18 Sports

January 25, 2020
Harry Potter and the Magic of the FA Cup for Bournemouth and Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is hoping a visit from a Harry Potter movie star can conjure up some FA Cup magic as well as an escape from the Premier League relegation zone.

James Phelps, who plays Potter's friend Fred Weasley in the fantasy film blockbuster series, was a guest at training during the week where the Cherries were preparing for Monday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Arsenal.

"I didn't know too much about it to be honest -- it's not like we were looking for some wizardry to come in and make a difference to us," said Howe.

"I think it's something that's just happened, a little bit by coincidence but if there is any magic to be had, we'll take it.

"I should lie, but I've never actually seen a Harry Potter movie, so I apologise. I can't say whether he's any good or not -- I've got no idea."

Phelps, 33, posed for photos with Harry Potter fans and Bournemouth players Ryan Fraser and Nathan Ake.

Bournemouth are third from bottom of the Premier League but stopped the rot in midweek with a much-needed 3-1 win over Brighton.

(With inputs from AFP)

