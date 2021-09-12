Harvey Elliott Suffers Horrific Injury as His Leg Snaps Clean in Two | See Pics and Video

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott suffered a horrific injury during his side’s Premier League match against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Here is the video of the incident -

Damn Harvey Elliot broke his leg, always a bad site to see, hoping for a quick recovery #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/eCNMldCC4g— Campbell♦️ (@CampbellMUFC) September 12, 2021

It was Pascal Struijk, who lunged in with the ‘tackle’ and was shown a red card for it in the 60th minute. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was trying to overlap Elliot and saw the whole thing. He immediately called for the medical staff.

Elliott had to be taken off on a stretcher. Struijk, on came on as a substitute in the 33rd-minute for an injured Diego Llorente. Liverpool supporters sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone" as the 18-year-old youngster was applauded off.

As for the game, Liverpool by that point were already comfortably ahead thanks to Mohamed Salah’s 100th Premier League goal and Fabinho’s 50th minute strike. Sadio Mane rounded off the scoring in stoppage time to complete a 3-0 win.

However, the loss of Elliott cast a dark cloud over a positive performance for Jurgen Klopp.

Elliott, who made his Premier League debut as a 16-year-old for Fulham, had broken into the Reds side with impressive early season displays against Burnley and Chelsea.

More to follow…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here