FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Haven't Received a Transfer Contract': RB Leipzig Pour Cold Water on Timo Werner Chelsea Talk

Timo Werner (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Timo Werner (Photo Credit: Reuters)

RB Leipzig said Timo Werner has not triggered the release clause in his contract and they haven't received any transfer request.

  • AFP Berlin
  • Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
Share this:

RB Leipzig on Saturday cast doubt on news that Germany striker Timo Werner was closing in on a move to Chelsea, saying that the widely reported transfer was far from a done deal.

"Timo Werner hasn't triggered the (release) clause (in his contract), and we haven't received a transfer contract from any club," said Leipzig's sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff.

"Timo Werner is in the driver's seat now, not us," Mintzlaff said, adding that Werner "indicated a few weeks ago that he was looking into a transfer".

According to media reports in Germany and England this week, Werner has agreed to move to Chelsea at the end of the season, with the Premier League club ready to pay around 50 million euros (£44.5 million).

On Saturday, Mintzlaff said he was pleased that Werner had renewed his contract last summer to avoid Leipzig losing him on a free transfer.

He added that he did not expect any complications over Werner's departure due to the changes in the football calendar brought about by the coronavirus crisis.

"We are sure that we will find a solution with his new club which allows us to end the Bundesliga season with Timo," he said.

ALSO READ | Chelsea Likely to Beat Liverpool in Signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig


Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading