Hazard’s Commemorative Cap Likely to End Up in Garage
The special cap Eden Hazard will receive on Sunday when he makes his 100th international appearance for Belgium will probably end up in his garage, the Chelsea midfielder said on Saturday.
“It would have been nicer to be playing in Belgium but the calendar determined otherwise,” he said ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier against Cyprus in Nicosia.
“I’m happy that in my 28th year I have reached the milestone. It has been a great experience to date and hopefully it will not end just yet. I’m still feeling good and still have a lot of pleasure to wear the (Belgian) shirt”
”What am I going to do with it? I fear it will land up in my garage along with the trophies that I’ve won,” he told reporters.
“I’ve said before that I not really interested in those sort of things. Maybe my father will hand it up at Stade Brainois.”
The Belgian amateur club is where Hazard and his three brothers began their careers and his father Thierry is the groundsman.
