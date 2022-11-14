'He Finished His Career, I’m Still Playing at High Level': Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Back at Wayne Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at legendary Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney who has recently criticised the Portugal star for his controversial behaviour on the pitch. Things have not been going well for Ronaldo at Old Trafford since Erik Ten Hag took the charge of Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been struggling to get going as his scoring rate has dipped drastically this season as the Man United manager has also started preferring other young forwards over him to start in the line-up.

Earlier, Ronaldo was dropped from the Manchester squad for the Chelsea clash following his tantrum against Tottenham Hotspur where he didn’t start the game and left the pitch before the final whistle.

It was not the first time Ronaldo had shown public dissent at his role in Ten Hag’s team’s and the United manager finally responded by wielding the axe as he put him out of the squad.

Rooney has been critical of the Portugal star’s behaviour on the field during an interview with talkSPORT.

“For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. If he does that, he will be an asset. If he doesn’t, it will become an unwanted distraction,” said Rooney.

The legendary English forward said that Ronaldo’s recent antics at the club are not acceptable.

“Him and Messi are arguably the two best players of all time and you can go either way with that, whatever way you decide. But I just think the things he has done from the start of the season, is not acceptable for Manchester United,” Rooney added.

Ronaldo has now hit back at Rooney for his criticism and made some personal comments.

“I don’t know why he criticises me so badly… probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level,” he said in an interview with The Sun. “I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true,” he added.

