'He is Not Even a Coach': Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Manchester United For Ralf Rangnick's Appointment Last Season

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that Manchester United has not evolved after the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson from the club. Manchester United have not had a league title since Ferguson left the club and their record in European competitions has also been below average with just one Europa League title in the post-Ferguson era.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last year and ended up as their leading goal scorer for the season with 24 goals in all competitions however, the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League points table and had a trophyless season.

The club signed Erik Ten Hag to manage the team and bring the glory days back the club. Ten Hag has already started his process but it seems like Ronaldo is not a very big part of his plans. The 37-year-old has not been at his best this season as a result the manager has put him on the bench in several big games.

Ronaldo has criticised the club and said there as some things which are stopping them to reach the level of Manchester City and Liverpool.

“Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed,” said Ronaldo said in an interview with the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show.

“I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as (Manchester) City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal…a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately.”

The 37-year-old said that the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim coach last season was a surprising decision for him.

“For example we have an interesting point that, how the club as Manchester United after [they] sack Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], they buy – they bring, sporting director Ralf Rangnick, which is something that nobody understands. This guy is not even a coach.

“A bigger club like Manchester United brings [a] sporting director – surprised not only me but all the world, you know,” he added.

He further pointed out the things which have not been changed at the club as he still sees many things which were present at the club during his first stint.

“Nothing changed. Surprisingly. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym… Even some points, the technology, the kitchen, the chefs, which is, I appreciate, lovely persons.

“They stopped in a time, which surprised me a lot. I thought I will see different things… different, as I mentioned before, technology, infrastructure. But unfortunately, we see many things that I used to see, when I was 20, 21, 23. So, it surprised me a lot,” he added.

