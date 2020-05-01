FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

He Wants to Be The Greatest of All-Time: Gary Neville On Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Gary Neville said Cristiano Ronaldo always wanted to be the best player in the history of the game.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
Share this:

London: Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville lauded his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and spoke about his dream of becoming the best player in the history of the game.

Brazilian legend Pele etched his name in the Guiness Book of World Records for most number of goals scored during a specified period. Neville believes Ronaldo will look to surpass that mark before he pulls the curtains down on his glorious career.

"He was incredibly driven. I knew him more professionally than personally but his drive was out of this world," Neville told Sky Sports as quoted by Daily Mail.

"He was one of the few players that would announce that individual trophies were important to him. Most would say the team is more important but he would say 'I want to be the best player in the world because in turn it would help my team'.

"It's an obsession with scoring goals, applying himself every day, being the fittest he could be. He's lifted his standards every year.

"I've got no doubt he will want to continue playing and overtake Pele's numbers. He wants to be the greatest of all time and understanding along the way that the teams he plays in will be successful," he added.

Ronaldo is a modern-day football machine who has won trophies wherever he has been to. He became a household name following his transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United in 2013 and since then, he has won several team and individual honours.

Apart from five Ballon d'Or crowns -- second only to Barcelona's Lionel Messi who has six -- Ronaldo has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy, where he currently plies his trade with heavyweights Juventus.

He is also the highest goal-scorer in the history of the Champions League and has won the trophy an astonishing five times.

Ronaldo also ended Portugal's trophy drought by leading them to their maiden Euro title in 2016 and the Nations League in 2019.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres