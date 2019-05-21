Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Miss Europa League Final Due to Security Concerns

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be travelling to Baku for the Europa League final due to the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Reuters

Updated:May 21, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Miss Europa League Final Due to Security Concerns
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel with Arsenal to face Chelsea in the Europa League final (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be part of the squad for the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Armenia international's participation in the match had been in doubt due to the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and his native country.

Arsenal had been working with UEFA over securing their player's welfare for the May 29 final.







"We have thoroughly explored all the options for Micki to be part of the squad but after discussing this with Micki and his family we have collectively agreed he will not be in our travelling party," Arsenal said in a statement.

"We have written to UEFA expressing our deep concerns about this situation. Micki has been a key player in our run to the final so this is a big loss for us from a team perspective.

"We're also very sad that a player will miss out on a major European final in circumstances such as this, as it is something that comes along very rarely in a footballer's career."

Mkhitaryan has made 39 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season, scoring six goals.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram