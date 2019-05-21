English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Miss Europa League Final Due to Security Concerns
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be travelling to Baku for the Europa League final due to the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel with Arsenal to face Chelsea in the Europa League final (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be part of the squad for the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The Armenia international's participation in the match had been in doubt due to the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and his native country.
Arsenal had been working with UEFA over securing their player's welfare for the May 29 final.
"We have thoroughly explored all the options for Micki to be part of the squad but after discussing this with Micki and his family we have collectively agreed he will not be in our travelling party," Arsenal said in a statement.
"We have written to UEFA expressing our deep concerns about this situation. Micki has been a key player in our run to the final so this is a big loss for us from a team perspective.
"We're also very sad that a player will miss out on a major European final in circumstances such as this, as it is something that comes along very rarely in a footballer's career."
Mkhitaryan has made 39 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season, scoring six goals.
Having considered all the current options, we had to take the tough decision for me not to travel with the squad to the #UEL Final against #Chelsea [...] pic.twitter.com/3CPrTvLquy— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 21, 2019
[...] It‘s the kind of game that doesn’t come along very often for us players and I must admit, it hurts me a lot to miss it.I will be cheering my teammates on! Let’s bring it home @Arsenal 🏆💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #uel #final #arsenal #chelsea #AFC #COYG pic.twitter.com/gnDA6oyolw— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 21, 2019
