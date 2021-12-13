Here are Four Players Manchester United are Tipped to Sign in January Transfer Window

Manchester United spent extensively in the summer to bring themselves back on track to become Premier League title contenders, completing big-money moves for Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo. With heavy investment already made, it is unlikely that United will spend the moolah on players in the January transfer window. However, with the appointment of Ralf Rangnick at United, there is optimism for the team’s season, as new blood and fresh faces will help to alter the team’s situation. Ragnick’s pedigree extends to recruitment, with RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg boasting a number of notable alumni as a result of his efforts. With a look in the upcoming window, United fans will be hopeful that this eye for talent and bargaining skills can strengthen the club’s recruiting going ahead.

According to the Manchester Evening News, here are the four players Manchester United could possibly sign in January:

Franck Kessie

United are in need of a new midfielder, and turning to AC Milan’s Kessie might save them a significant sum of money. That’s because they were able to recruit him on a free transfer to help them with their midfield woes.The all-round, tough-tackling midfielder is out of contract with the Serie A giants next summer and has yet to sign a new contract, which means he might be available to consider a move to Old Trafford as early as next month if he does not sign a new contract at the San Siro by then. In that case, United could consider him in January and sign him for a bargain price.

Declan Rice

United has identified Rice as a specific goal, and the club has already discussed the structure for bringing the England international to Old Trafford. As a result, it’s no surprise that the West Ham United player has been linked with a move to United. Rice is often regarded as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League, particularly in terms of his role. Rice has been mentioned as a key target for United, but he is expected to command an astronomically high fee, making a transfer in January unlikely.

Adama Traore

Traore, a winger for Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been linked with a move away from Molineux in recent years, with a slew of clubs eager to have a taste of his speed. The Spaniard, who joined from Middlesbrough in 2018, has improved in various areas of his game, notably his attacking output in the final third. However, the winger has yet to score a goal or claim an assist this season, suggesting that clubs may not be as interested in him as they have been in recent years.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Despite the fact that Ronaldo continues to score goals at the top of the pitch, and they have already identified Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund as a priority to bolster their attacking options, United has been linked with a number of forwards, including Calvert-Lewin.

Following a season in which he scored 21 goals in 39 appearances, the England international has started this season with a bang, scoring three goals in Everton’s first three Premier League games. However, a fractured toe has kept him out of action since then, depriving Everton of their top goal threat. Nonetheless, at the age of 24, Calvert-Lewin has plenty of time to make up for lost time, with his overall form over the last year and a half looking promising.

