Here is A Look Back at France's Road to FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

The French football team have so far dealt with their opponents successfully at the FIFA World Cup 2022 but the defending champions had to overcome some major injury concerns throughout the tournament. Ace striker Karim Benzema was ruled out of the Qatar World Cup with a thigh injury during a training session right ahead of France’s opening encounter. Defender Lucas Hernandez limped off the field after suffering a ruptured ACL in their opener against Australia. Midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante also failed to take part in the World Cup due to injuries.

Despite several injury setbacks, the Les Bleus wriggled their way and are now one game away from defending the World Cup title. Didier Deschamps’ men have been a force to be reckoned with throughout this edition’s FIFA World Cup, topping Group D to get through the knockouts. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has been a constant menace down the flank, with Olivier Giroud stepping up to the plate whenever it matters.

In the finals, France will take on Argentina in a bid to become the first team to successfully defend the World Cup in 60 years. As France prepare to win the illustrious trophy for the third time, let us take a look at their path to the summit clash in Qatar.

France kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2022 journey with a thumping 4-1 victory over Australia on November 23 at the Al Janoub Stadium. Olivier Giroud scored a brace against the Aussies to give a befitting reply to some of his critics.

They won their following group game against Denmark by two goals to one. Mbappe scored both the goals to earn full three points for his side against Denmark. France lost to Tunisia in their final group game after resting many of their key players. Despite the 1-0 loss, France topped Group D, setting up an electrifying encounter against Poland in the Round of 16.

Giroud then went on to break France’s all-time goal scoring record by netting a goal in the 44th minute against this Polish side. He overtook Thierry Henry who scored 51 goals for France during his career. Mbappe registered another brace before Robert Lewandowski got a consolation goal for Poland in stoppage time.

France went on to face England in the quarter-finals which was probably one of their toughest tests this season. France survived a flurry of attacks from the English side along with a missed penalty by Harry Kane to seal their place in the semi-final.

The defending champions faced a resolute Morocco team in their last-four fixture. Walid Regragui’s men pulled off some of the biggest upsets at the FIFA World Cup 2022 but France emerged victorious in the semis. Defender Theo Hernandez opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

The French side defended resolutely after the Moroccans pushed hard to clinch an equaliser. France eventually finished the game with a 2-0 win and they will now take on Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

