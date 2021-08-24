Here's a Look at Five Famous Stadium Brawls in Football

Sports is a passionate affair, and nothing beats madness and love for the game when it comes to football. While passion is one of the things that makes the world’s most popular sport beautiful, however, at times it can manifest itself into unlikely results, many of which are not positive. Players, coaches or even fans/supporters can cause fights.Over the time, there have been incidents of overzealous and crazy fans/supporters who tend to lose it against rival fans.

Here, we take a look at some of the famous stadium brawls that have been volatile:

Boca Juniors vs River Plate, 2011: A 2011 match between River Plate and their fiercest rivals Boca Juniors is remembered for being the lowest point in the history of River Plate. The team was relegated for the first time in their over a century old history, which sent the fans into a frenzy. The ensuing clashes with police left 25 injured and the madness spilled outside the stadium as well as cars were set on fire and shops being looted, reported BBC.

Milwall FC, 2013: The second tier club is synonymous with football hooliganism and are renowned for their rowdy behaviour. However, in April 2013, they brought shame on the FA Cup, as scenes of fighting within sections of its own fans erupted once again after they were beaten by Wigan in a semi-final clash of the FA Cup at Wembley, as per a Daily Mail report.

Roma vs Lazio, 2013: Italian football has been a hotspot of violence and the Rome derby featuring AS Roma and Lazio have had their share of bloodshed and hooliganism. However, just before the derby clash in 2013, as per BBC, when the warring supporters topped it all as close to six fans were stabbed ahead of the match and also an ambulance was attacked with fireworks and rocks by the frenzied crowd.

Atletico Paranaense vs Vasco da Gama, 2013: Violence is an indispensable part of Brazilian football and it reached its peak when Vasco facing relegation lost (5-1) the match against Atletico Paranaense. The key Brazilian league match was stopped for more than an hour after supporters from both sides started fighting in the stands, just after 15 minutes of play and Paranaense leading 1-0. After the fighting had been contained, a police helicopter landed to ferry the severely injured fans to hospitals, reported ESPN.

Al-Masry vs Al- Ahly, 2012: In what can be termed as the darkest day in the history of the game, Egypt had to deploy troops after clashes between fans -after a football match between Al-Masry and Al-Ahly — left at least 79 people dead and hundreds more injured. Fans swamped the field as soon as the referee blew the final whistle, which saw the home team defeat Al-Ahly 3-1. Moments later, violence erupted as the visiting team’s supporters charged at their rival supporters causing mayhem in the stadium, as per Al Zajeera report.

