It has certainly been a tumultuous week for Manchester City. From suffering a defeat against Tottenham to facing a relegation threat – Manchester City had to deal with some unthinkable developments. Premier League charged the reigning champions earlier this week with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules. According to reports, manager Pep Guardiola looks likely to leave the side too. The Spaniard had taken charge of Manchester City in 2016. Guardiola has so far bagged nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles. He has not been able to bring the much-coveted Champions League trophy to Etihad. There is no official word on Guardiola’s stance but rumours of certain figures replacing the former Barcelona manager at Manchester City have already started doing the rounds.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, quite unsurprisingly, is now seen as Pep Guardiola’s replacement. Arteta had previously worked as Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City for three years. It will not be an easy task for Manchester City to lure Arteta. Arsenal, the Premier League table-toppers will undoubtedly do their best to keep him at the Emirates.

Ange Postecoglou, the current Celtic manager, is also rumoured to have emerged as Manchester City’s another prime choice. Postecoglou’s experiences of working within the City Football Group (CFG) helped him to come out as a frontrunner for the manager’s role.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is also in contention to take over from Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Pochettino, in his last assignment, was seen in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dugout.

Apart from them, some high-profile names like Zinedine Zidane Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel are reportedly in contention to become the new manager of Manchester City if Pep Guardiola decides to depart.

Manchester City’s future in Premier League seems to be quite uncertain after they were allegedly found to have broken the financial fair play rules over nine seasons.

“Manchester City is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with. The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all,” Manchester City said in an official statement.

On the field, the defending Premier League champions were overpowered by Tottenham on Sunday. Manchester City will face Aston Villa in their next Premier League match.

Read all the Latest Sports News here