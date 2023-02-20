Here's Why Cristiano Ronaldo Decided to Split With Long-time Agent Jorge Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes enjoyed a great relationship throughout the forward’s career. In fact, Ronaldo’s moves to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus were all brokered by Mendes. Therefore, it was expected that Mendes would play a huge role as Ronaldo got ready to move on from Old Trafford as early as last summer. However, Ronaldo split with his long-time agent ahead of his stunning move to Al-Nassr. Reportedly, Mendes played no role in Al-Nassr negotiations with Ricardo Regufe instead representing the Portuguese star.

Now a L’Equipe report suggests that the relationship between the pair started to deteriorate because Mendes could not find a new club for Ronaldo after his Manchester United exit. Besides, the report further suggests that Ronaldo’s infamous interview with British TV star Piers Morgan was a final nail in the coffin for Mendes. L’Equipe has even quoted a source in its report

“From Mendes’ point of view, the interview with Piers Morgan was a huge f*** off. It’s like a divorce for him. It’s like his wife were to dump him, and he even knows her lover,” a source was quoted as saying to French outlet L’Equipe.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a fallout with Manchester United following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan in November. The 38-year-old had made some explosive comments in the interview which sent shockwaves across the Football world.

The veteran striker eventually signed a historic deal with Al-Nassr worth $200 million. The lucrative deal will see him play for the Saudi Arabian side until June 2025.

Ronaldo has had a lacklustre start at his new club. The talismanic forward drew a blank on his league debut against Ettifaq and also failed to score as Al-Nassr were dumped out of the Saudi Super Cup in the semi-final. Ronaldo only managed to register his first goal for Al-Nassr in his third appearance. But Ronaldo found his midas touch in the match against Al-Wehda on February 9. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored all four goals in Al-Nassr’s 4-0 rout of Al-Wehda – a result that propelled his side to the top of the table on goal difference. Fans are hoping that Ronaldo will bring his A game when Al-Nassr take on Damac in the Saudi top-flight on February 25.

