LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Herrera Wants Man United to Maintain Fulham Focus Ahead of PSG Clash

Sunday's 1-0 win at Leicester extended caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unbeaten start to 10 games and saw United move up to fifth place in the Premier League table, just two points adrift of the top four.

AFP

Updated:February 4, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Herrera Wants Man United to Maintain Fulham Focus Ahead of PSG Clash
Sunday's 1-0 win at Leicester extended caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unbeaten start to 10 games and saw United move up to fifth place in the Premier League table, just two points adrift of the top four.
Loading...
Ander Herrera has urged Manchester United to maintain their concentration on the task facing them at Fulham this weekend as they head into a month of crunch games.

Sunday's 1-0 win at Leicester extended caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unbeaten start to 10 games and saw United move up to fifth place in the Premier League table, just two points adrift of the top four.

Next week they face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League before a fifth-round FA Cup tie against Chelsea on February 18 which is in turn followed by an Old Trafford clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool, United's arch-rivals.

But before all those fixtures United have the seemingly more straightforward task of a league match away to second-bottom Fulham on Saturday.

United midfielder Herrera, however, said: "It will be a big mistake if we think further than Fulham, that's a massive game for us because (fourth-placed) Chelsea are playing (Manchester) City. Let's go game by game, because if you lose one game you regret.

"Now for Fulham, then we will think about PSG. The best way to prepare for the PSG game is to try and win away at Fulham and that's the way I think."

Meanwhile the Spain international said talk of United remaining unbeaten under Solskjaer this season was fanciful given the quality of opposition they must face in the remainder of the campaign.

"That is impossible, the Premier League is so tough, City is a fantastic team and they lost away at Newcastle the other day," he said.

"In the Premier League it's impossible to go unbeaten from when the manager came in, to have 25 or 30 games unbeaten."

United's form has improved hugely under Solskjaer since he replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho but Herrera was coy when asked if the Norwegian should be appointed on a permanent basis.

"We are very happy with him at the moment but it's not my decision," said Herrera.

"I'm not going to do comparisons. I am only going to speak about what is happening now. I'm not comparing. We are very happy with him, everyone feels free.

"We're playing with a lot of freedom, this is one of the things he is talking about every day."

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram