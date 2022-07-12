Hertha Berlin Winger Marco Richter Ruled Out of Pre-Season Due to Tumour Surgery

Bundesliga winger Marco Richter has been ruled out of Hertha Berlin’s preseason training after the club revealed on Tuesday he requires surgery for a testicular tumour.

Hertha said an examination revealed a tumour but that a full diagnosis has yet to be made. The statement came a day after he was named in Hertha’s squad for a training camp in England.

“Marco has absolutely all of our support in this situation. We hope that he can recover and be back with us as quickly as possible,” Hertha sporting director Fredi Bobic said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Richter is a former Germany Under-21 international who scored six goals in 33 games in his first campaign with Hertha last season after joining from Augsburg in August.

