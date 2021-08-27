CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » He's Back: Manchester United Fans in Frenzy as Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Old Trafford
2-MIN READ

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United sent their fans into a meltdown. (Twitter Photo)

Manchester United fans on social media went into a meltdown as Cristiano Ronaldo joined back Manchester United.

For long Manchester United fans have hoped and speculated for a return of their hero Cristiano Ronaldo and on Friday, it finally came true. The club made the announcement that they have reached an agreement to sign Ronaldo from Juventus “subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical." The mere announcement was enough to send the Ronaldo and United fans into a meltdown. They were saying that “he’s coming home". Ronaldo is returning to Old Trafford 12 years after he left for Real Madrid in 2009. Ronaldo had spent six seasons with United from 2003-2009, where he won eight major trophies along with the Ballon d’Or in 2008. The Portuguese scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, which was the year when he helped the Red Devils win their last Champions League title.

A Twitter user @alpakino said he was “gutted" when Ronaldo had left United and after a long wait, he was back to where he belonged.

@RiZzyUTD was also emotional and said he had tears in his eyes after hearing the news. He called it the “greatest day ever".

@KarobwaBwende26 called it the end of the “longest loan spell".

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," United added in its statement.

At Juventus, Ronaldo scored 110 goals, won two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia trophy.

Ronaldo is also Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions. He won four Champions League trophies and two LaLiga titles with the Spanish club.

first published:August 27, 2021, 22:03 IST