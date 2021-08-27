He's Back: Manchester United Fans in Frenzy as Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Old Trafford

For long Manchester United fans have hoped and speculated for a return of their hero Cristiano Ronaldo and on Friday, it finally came true. The club made the announcement that they have reached an agreement to sign Ronaldo from Juventus “subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical." The mere announcement was enough to send the Ronaldo and United fans into a meltdown. They were saying that “he’s coming home". Ronaldo is returning to Old Trafford 12 years after he left for Real Madrid in 2009. Ronaldo had spent six seasons with United from 2003-2009, where he won eight major trophies along with the Ballon d’Or in 2008. The Portuguese scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, which was the year when he helped the Red Devils win their last Champions League title.

A Twitter user @alpakino said he was “gutted" when Ronaldo had left United and after a long wait, he was back to where he belonged.

I was absolutely gutted the day my childhood hero transferred to Real Madrid. It’s been a long wait but 12 years later. He’s back ?? pic.twitter.com/ko4MYMDrVM— ? (@alpakino) August 27, 2021

@RiZzyUTD was also emotional and said he had tears in his eyes after hearing the news. He called it the “greatest day ever".

Tears in my eyes. This is the man that made me fall in love with football and now he’s back in a red shirt. Greatest day ever— RiZzy?? (@RiZzyUTD) August 27, 2021

@KarobwaBwende26 called it the end of the “longest loan spell".

The longest loan spell comes to an end , he’s back ?? pic.twitter.com/YZH3FZws1D— AàRON ? ? (@KarobwaBwende26) August 27, 2021

Forever a red devil ????HE’S BACK! pic.twitter.com/jCv9OqRD6N — Cristiano Ronaldo News ???? (@CRonaldoNews) August 27, 2021

After selling Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, Manchester United have FINALLY replaced him, with Cristiano Ronaldo…in 2021. What a signing, he’s back!— Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) August 27, 2021

He’s coming home. Omg years of waiting, speculation & rumours and it’s finally happened. He’s back pic.twitter.com/JBXVuuefVG— Manchester United (@ManUtds_News) August 27, 2021

he’s back, tell the fucking world he’s home?? pic.twitter.com/w34uUcbURP— Rounak (@utdraw_) August 27, 2021

THE KING IS FUCKING BACK.HE IS BACK. I feel in love with football because of him. I feel in love with Man United because of him. I’m so glad he’s back. I cannot control my tears. I cannot control my emotions, I’ve already lost my voice. I can’t handle this. HE IS BACK. pic.twitter.com/gdTFQd5FXc — Shrivats (@shoozaie) August 27, 2021

He’s back ?? Welcome back. Welcome home. Cristiano Ronaldo ?????? pic.twitter.com/GU5vuT4TNf— Jadon Sancho Army (@nspfifa) August 27, 2021

He built a career after a career. Yes, he’s back. He returned home. He didn’t run away from home like some. Welcome the best in the world. #Ronaldo #MUFC #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/DWH1lUT7ZU— CR7 (@CR7Manchesterr) August 27, 2021

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," United added in its statement.

At Juventus, Ronaldo scored 110 goals, won two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia trophy.

Ronaldo is also Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions. He won four Champions League trophies and two LaLiga titles with the Spanish club.

