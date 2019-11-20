Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

He's Back! Twitter Filled With Jokes, Memes and Banter as Jose Mourinho is Named New Tottenham Hotspur Manager

Tottenham Hotspur announced the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new manager, who signed a contract till the end of 2022-23 season.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 20, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
Jose Mourinho (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Jose Mourinho (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Jose Mourinho was appointed the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday to replace the Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked a day before with the club languishing 14th in the Premier League.

The Portuguese former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager signed a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season, the north London club said in a statement.

"I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters," said Mourinho, who has won domestic titles in a record four different countries.

"The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said: "In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician.

"He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

Spurs hailed their new boss, saying in their statement: "Jose is one of the world's most accomplished managers having won 25 senior trophies."

He won Champions League titles with Porto and Inter Milan.

The 56-year-old Portuguese won three Premier League titles over two spells in charge of Chelsea and returned to England to manage Manchester United in 2016.

Twitter though was a goldmine of jokes, memes and banter:

 

 

 

(With inputs from Agencies)

