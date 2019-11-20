He's Back! Twitter Filled With Jokes, Memes and Banter as Jose Mourinho is Named New Tottenham Hotspur Manager

Jose Mourinho was appointed the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday to replace the Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked a day before with the club languishing 14th in the Premier League.

The Portuguese former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager signed a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season, the north London club said in a statement.

"I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters," said Mourinho, who has won domestic titles in a record four different countries.

"The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said: "In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician.

"He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

Spurs hailed their new boss, saying in their statement: "Jose is one of the world's most accomplished managers having won 25 senior trophies."

He won Champions League titles with Porto and Inter Milan.

The 56-year-old Portuguese won three Premier League titles over two spells in charge of Chelsea and returned to England to manage Manchester United in 2016.

Twitter though was a goldmine of jokes, memes and banter:

All the way to the bank #Mourinho pic.twitter.com/Cm3uTE2FDn — AJ - Gooner / ⭐️ (@AJ_Gooner) November 20, 2019'

#Mourinho after being appointed as Spurs boss Special is back! pic.twitter.com/x5DBnM6ptP — ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@SabeloSabby) November 20, 2019

I wonder if #Mourinho will be as good for Tottenham as he was for Man United pic.twitter.com/j3EnBxCIBq — Sarah Murphy (@Sarahmurphy4) November 20, 2019

How can I get behind a man I've spent the last 15 years despising? This is shit #mourinho — Geoff Pedder (@geoff_pedder) November 20, 2019

I see Jose got the Spurs job... Wait till he goes to the well... #Mourinho pic.twitter.com/VAJHGgdzlB — Marcus.Donor card holder. UTFR (@Mark1975s) November 20, 2019

I’ll just leave this here... Will probably be the highlight of getting Jose! Will be an interesting 18 months! #Mourinho pic.twitter.com/ldSPQN25SF — ben (@BenMoore82) November 20, 2019

With Jose back in the Premier League, it feels like this video needs to be brought back to the timeline. pic.twitter.com/pFoRkOvw6u — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 20, 2019

How many time has Jose Mourinho upset Chelsea fans? #Tottenham Chelsea fans: pic.twitter.com/e8WaRBUEI0 — Hairy Macancheese (@macncheese065) November 20, 2019

(With inputs from Agencies)

