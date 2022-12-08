'He's Gone'- Erik ten Hag Opens Up About Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United got terminated after the Portugal captain gave an explosive and controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, wherein he criticised the club’s officials and manager Erik ten Hag.

After the interview, the club released an official statement that read, “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

However, recently Ten Hag was asked about Ronaldo while speaking to MUTV, to which he replied that he is the club’s ‘past’ and they were looking to the future. “He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future", he said.

Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford for his second stint during the summer transfer window in 2021. On his return, he finished the season with 24 goals in all competitions, 18 in the Premier League, making him the third-highest goalscorer in the Golden Boot race. He was then also named in the Premier League Team of the year, and was also awarded with club’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award. However, it all turned upside down in 2022 wherein problems emerged between the two - Ronaldo and Man United.

Eventually, it all ended with Manchester United and Ronaldo shifted his focus completely to FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar, where he scored a goal in the group stage and also registered the record for netting goals in five different World Cups.

However, controversies came with Ronaldo to Qatar as well as in the match against South Korea he was substituted in between, following which he expressed his displeasure and angered his coach as well. Later, in the crucial match against Switzerland in the Round of 16, he was benched and was replaced by 21-year old Goncalo Ramos.

Ramos was deployed as a solitary striker in the starting XI and the Benfica sharpshooter grabbed the opportunity with a hat-trick in his World Cup debut. Meanwhile, Pepe and Raphael Guerreiro also scored as Portugal sealed a 6-1 victory to cruise into the quarter-finals and face Morocco.

