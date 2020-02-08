Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

'He's Too Old': Bayern Munich President on Possible Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo is too old feels Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer ruling out a possible transfer to Germany.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'He's Too Old': Bayern Munich President on Possible Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer
Cristiano Ronaldo and Herbert Hainer (Photo Credit: Reuters)

There have been rumours that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may be plying his trade in German club Bayern Munich soon. A car gifted to the Juventus striker on his birthday was last registered in an address in Germany's Bavaria region which led to the speculations.

The president of the German club has put cold water on the rumours though. Speaking to German portal PNP, Bayern president Herbert Hainer said Ronaldo would be "a bit too old" for them.

Hainer then identified the top target for Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window -- Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane.

5-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo celebrated his 35th birthday this month while Sane is 24 years old.

Ronaldo was gifted a black Mercedes on his birthday. The video was uploaded on social media by his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The 26-year-old Argentine model surprised CR7 with a Mercedes G-Class that had a huge red bow in front of its nose.

According to a report in German news portal TZ, the car had a German short-term licence plate and was last registered in Pfaffenhofen district of Upper Bavaria.

The report pointed to the probability of Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Bundesliga.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in fine form this year scoring some brilliant goals for Juventus and guiding his team to the top of the Serie A table. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player had said he could "easily" play until he was 40.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram