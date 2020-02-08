'He's Too Old': Bayern Munich President on Possible Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

There have been rumours that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may be plying his trade in German club Bayern Munich soon. A car gifted to the Juventus striker on his birthday was last registered in an address in Germany's Bavaria region which led to the speculations.

The president of the German club has put cold water on the rumours though. Speaking to German portal PNP, Bayern president Herbert Hainer said Ronaldo would be "a bit too old" for them.

Hainer then identified the top target for Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window -- Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane.

5-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo celebrated his 35th birthday this month while Sane is 24 years old.

Ronaldo was gifted a black Mercedes on his birthday. The video was uploaded on social media by his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The 26-year-old Argentine model surprised CR7 with a Mercedes G-Class that had a huge red bow in front of its nose.

According to a report in German news portal TZ, the car had a German short-term licence plate and was last registered in Pfaffenhofen district of Upper Bavaria.

The report pointed to the probability of Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Bundesliga.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in fine form this year scoring some brilliant goals for Juventus and guiding his team to the top of the Serie A table. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player had said he could "easily" play until he was 40.

