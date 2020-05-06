'He's Touched by God': Martin Cardetti Picks Ronaldinho over Lionel Messi

Barcelona: Former Argentina footballer Martin Cardetti named his pick between Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi, two of the greatest footballers ever to grace the game.

Cardetti, manager of Ecuadorian football club Mushuc Runa, said he saw the Brazilian from close quarters during their time together at Paris St. Germain and according to him, Ronaldinho is one-of-a-kind footballer.

"As a coach, for my team I would choose Ronaldinho at his best over Messi," Cardetti told El Crack Deportivo as per Goal.com. "I shared a year with Ronaldinho and he is a different player, he's touched by God.

"He always had fun; with the ball he was always doing things and he practiced a lot so that he could replicate those things in matches.

"You see him in training, in matches and every move he makes is different from everyone. Players like him appear very rarely and they are remembered in football history," he added.

Before Messi started ruling the roost at Barcelona, Ronaldinho was a fan-favourite at Camp Nou. He stayed with the Spanish Giants from 2003 to 2008 and won two LaLiga titles and one Champions League trophy.

As for Messi, he has so far won 10 LaLiga titles, six Copa del Reys and four Champions League titles. Messi is also a six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

On the international stage, Ronaldinho trumps Messi as he is a World Cup winner with Brazil and the Argentine is yet to open his international account. Messi although won the Gold with Argentina at 2008 Olympics.