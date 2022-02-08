HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC v ATK Mohun Bagan: ATK Mohun Bagan will need to be at their absolute best when they face table-toppers Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League tie on Tuesday. Hyderabad has been relentless all season and come into this match after winning three matches on the bounce.

If we consider the head-to-head numbers between both the sides, the last match was a draw and both sides need to do better to extract a more favourable result in this fixture.

For Hyderabad FC, Ogbeche has been the star of the season so far and he will be looking to net his 50th goal in this match. He has scored five goals in the last three matches and will be flying high with confidence.

The match between Hyderabad FC v ATK Mohun Bagan is slated to start at 7:30 pm (IST).

HFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 85 between Hyderabad FC v ATK Mohun Bagan.

HFC vs ATKMB Streaming

The match between Hyderabad FC v ATK Mohun Bagan is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

HFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The match between Hyderabad FC v ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: David Williams

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri

Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojari, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, David Williams

Hyderabad FC v ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojari, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhashis Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, David Williams

