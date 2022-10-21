HFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 HFC vs BFC Match, October 22, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad, 7:30 pm IST

Hyderabad FC could not have asked for a better start to their Indian Super League title defence. Manuel Marquez’s side have not conceded a defeat yet after playing their first two games of the new season. The defending champions will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they will be in action on Saturday.

Hyderabad, in their next Indian Super League encounter, will be hosting a buoyant Bengaluru FC side. The match between Hyderabad and Bengaluru will take place at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

In their season opener, Hyderabad conceded a goal against Mumbai City FC in the dying minutes to secure just one point. Hyderabad scripted a prompt comeback in their next match and thrashed NorthEast United FC 3-0.

With four points from two matches, Hyderabad currently occupy the top spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, come into the game after playing out a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC, in their last Indian Super League match.

Ahead of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC, here is everything you need to know:

HFC vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match.

HFC vs BFC Live Streaming

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

HFC vs BFC Match Details

The HFC vs BFC Indian Super League match will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 pm IST.

HFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Joao Victor

Suggested Playing XI for HFC vs BFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan

Midfielders: Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nikhil Poojary, Manoj Mohammad, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Silverio

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

