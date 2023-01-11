HFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's ISL 2022-23 HFC vs CFC match, January 12, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad, 7:30 pm IST

It is still too early to talk about the championship but there shouldn’t be any doubt in branding Hyderabad FC’s defence as the best in the Indian Super League. After conceding just eight goals so far this season, the defending champions have managed to emerge as the best side in terms of defensive performance.

Hyderabad FC will now be looking to extend their winning streak to six matches as they are set to face Chennaiyin FC on Thursday. The Indian Super League fixture between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. Manolo Marquez’s men had conceded their last defeat back in November 2022.

After securing 31 points from 13 matches, Hyderabad FC find themselves in the second spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC will head into the fixture after clinching just a point against Jamshedpur FC in their last match. Chennaiyin FC, with 15 points under their belt, are now placed in seventh position.

ALSO READ| EFL Cup: Manchester United, Newcastle United reach semifinals as Rashford-Joelinton shine

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Chenaiyin FC, here is everything you need to know:

HFC vs CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match.

HFC vs CFC Live Streaming

The match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

HFC vs CFC Match Details

The HFC vs CFC match will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 12, at 7:30 pm IST.

HFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Petar Sliskovic

Suggested Playing XI for HFC vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Gurmeet Singh

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Fallou Diagne

Midfielders: Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir, Julius Duker, Vincy Barretto

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Petar Sliskovic, Borja Herrera

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Edwin Vanspaul, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Anirudh Thapa, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

Read all the Latest Sports News here