HFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC: Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns against one another on Monday and will look to consolidate their positions at the top of the league stage. This match number 63 will take place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

In the previous match between both the sides, the result was a thrilling draw and points were shared.Hyderabadhave the best defensive record in the league so far. They have lost just twice and heading into this game, they have 5 draws to their name.

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

HFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 61 between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC.

HFC vs JFC Live Streaming

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

HFC vs JFC Match Details

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played on Monday, January 17, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

HFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jordan Murray

Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Asish Rai, Juanan, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley

Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojari, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel

Strikers: Jordan Murray, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC probablestarting XI:

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti, NikhilPoojari, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Jamshedpur FC - TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Rickey Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh, Jordan Murray

