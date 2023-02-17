HFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 HFC vs JFC match, February 18, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad 5:30 pm IST

HFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC: The Indian Super League 2022-23 season has simply been disastrous for Jamshedpur FC. The defending League Winners’ Shield holders have till now managed to secure just three wins this season. With 16 goals to their name, Jamshedpur are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the Indian Super League. Aidy Boothroyd’s men, with 13 points under their belt, are placed second-bottom on the points table.

Jamshedpur are now expected to face a stern test as they will take on defending champions Hyderabad FC on Saturday. The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and Jamshedpur will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. In their first-leg meeting, Hyderabad had recorded a 1-0 win.

Hyderabad have already confirmed their spot in the Indian Super League playoffs. Manolo Marquez’s men now claim the second spot in the Indian Super League standings. In their last match, Hyderabad got the better of ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0.

Ahead of the match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC; here is everything you need to know:

HFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match.

HFC vs JFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

HFC vs JFC Match Details

The HFC vs JFC match will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, February 18, at 5:30 pm IST.

HFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Yasir

Vice-Captain: Daniel Chukwu

Suggested Playing XI for HFC vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Gurmeet Singh

Defenders: Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Aakash Mishra, Ricky Lallawmawma

Midfielders: Boris Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir

Strikers: Daniel Chukwu, Borja Herrera, Jay Thomas

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Aakash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Silverio

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Singh, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu

