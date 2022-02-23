HFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Hyderabad FC, the current league leaders, will be up against a stiff challenge from Kerala Blasters FC side in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday evening.

Hyderabad FC come into this match after winning their last match against FC Goa 3-1 and now have the chance to seal their spot in the semi-final.

Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, will be still licking their wounds after facing a draw in their last match against ATK Mohun Bagan. The team is keen to still keep their fate in their own hands.

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

HFC vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 99 between Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC.

Advertisement

HFC vs KBFC Streaming

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

HFC vs KBFC Match Details

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be played on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

HFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aniket Jadhav

Vice-Captain: Alvaro Vazquez

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic

Midfielders: Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring

Strikers: Aniket Jadhav, Alvaro Vazquez

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Aniket Jadhav, Javier Siverio

Kerala Blasters FC - Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Vincy Barretto, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.